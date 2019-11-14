Edna M. Riddick



LUTZ, FL - Edna M. Riddick, 96, of Lutz, Fla. died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Tampa Lake Health & Rehabilitation in Lutz, Fla. A native of Hyde County, she was born November 10, 1923 to the late James Burrus and was the wife of the late Cleveland Riddick.



She is survived by one son, Kenneth Riddick (Deborah) of Tampa, Fla; two sisters, Agnes Cooper of Norfolk, VA and Saundra Gaylord of Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 507 S. Martin Street, Elizabeth City. The body will lie in state from 11 am until the time of service. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday, November 15, from 4-6 pm at Walson Funeral Home.



Walson Funeral Home, 723 Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the family.


