Edna O Williams
HERTFORD - Edna O Williams, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away July 7, 2019. She was born December 14, 1939, in Portsmouth Virginia. She was a daughter of the late Ida Mae Nelson and Roland Carl Nelson. She is predeceased by a sister Patricia V. Magnet.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Edward J Williams, three children, John Thomas Williams, Elmo Dennis Williams and Roland Carl Smith, two grand children, Tyler Williams and Christian Williams and two half sisters. Also, left to cherish her memory are many nieces, nephews and friends.
A special thanks to the staff of Chowan River Nursing for their care and support during her stay.
A private family service will be held
Hortons Funeral Home and Cremations is in Charge of the Arrangements. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 10, 2019