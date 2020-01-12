Edna Outlaw Anderson
SHAWBORO - Edna Outlaw Anderson, age 89, of Shawboro, NC died on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Born in Currituck County on November 9, 1930 to the late Winton J. Outlaw and Eva Beasley Outlaw, she was the widow of Will Stevens Anderson, Jr. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and worked as a receptionist for Dr. Riggs, D.D.S. prior to retirement.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Davenport; five grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Steven R. Anderson and a sister, Nellie O. Shaddeau.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Moore. Burial will be in the Roberts Family Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 765 Shawboro Road, Shawboro, NC 27973. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Anderson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 12, 2020