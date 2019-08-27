Edna Ruth Bond
ELIZABETH CITY - Edna Ruth Bond, 71 of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned from this life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in the comfort of her home.
The family has elected to commemorate her life and legacy on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Samuel Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Kevin Lighty, officiating. She will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in the New Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the home of the deceased, 1704 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, NC daily from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: three siblings, John A. Bond (Arlene) of Brandywine, MD, Velma Sawyer of Elizabeth City, NC and Wilbert Bond (Fern) of Temple Hills, MD; three god-daughters, Carolyn Rountree (Eugene) and Teresa Heckstall of Elizabeth City, NC and Tanya White (Thomas) of Hertford, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide Professional Services to the Bond and connected families. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 27, 2019