Edna Thomas-Harrell



EDENTON - Edna Mae Casper Thomas-Harrell, 84, formerly of 227 Tynch Town Road, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her daughter and son-in-law's home in Willow Spring, where she had lived for the last two and a half years.



Mrs. Thomas-Harrell was born in Gates County on September 10, 1935, and was one of five children born to the late William John Casper and Thelma Queen Victoria Parker Casper. Employed in the business office at Watts Hospital in Durham for three years, she later retired as a supervisor in the Billing and Collections Department at Duke University Medical Center, having worked there for over 37 years.



A faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church, she joined there in 2004 after marrying her second husband, the late David Ray Harrell. In addition to her parents and Mr. Harrell, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Eugene Thomas; a son, William Earl Thomas; and by her sisters, Willie Marie Evans and Thelma Virginia Whitaker.



Surviving are her brother, John Linwood Casper and wife, Jeanette, of Durham; her sister, Elizabeth Casper Scott of Roanoke Rapids; her daughter, Wanda Thomas Clayton and husband, Ken, of Willow Spring; her son, Warren Eugene Thomas of Oxford; and a granddaughter she adopted, Apryl Thomas Kerns and husband, Matthew, of Oxford. Also surviving is a step-daughter, Rachel H. Spruill and husband, Tim, of Columbia; a step-son, David Keith Harrell and wife, Phyllis, of Edenton; a sister-in-law, Emma Lou Evans-Simpson, and a brother-in-law, Roland Harrell, both of Edenton; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Immanuel Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. John Keeter and the Rev. Randy Browder. Burial will follow in the Harrell Family Cemetery near the home. Following the burial, the friends are invited to gather with the family at David's Red Barn to share memories and celebrate her life. At all other times, the family will be meeting at the home of her niece, Nicole Moore, 324 Schooner Landing Drive, Edenton.



Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

