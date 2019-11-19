Edward Berry Powers, Sr.



HERTFORD - Edward Berry Powers, Sr., age 80, of 196 Sunset Circle, Hertford, NC died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. He was born March 8, 1939 in Chesapeake, VA to the late Herbert Powers and Thelma Silvester Powers and was the husband of Artye Byrd Powers of the residence. He was a repairman for Supreme Television and Appliance and Southland Television and Appliance.



In addition to his wife he is survived by four daughters, Ginger Hall (Martin), and Cindy Alexander (Roy) all of VA, Becky Powers (Kim) and Kathy Craft (Mike) of NC; three sons, Edward B. Powers, Jr. of VA, John Powers (Charlene) and Keith Hoggard (Kim) all of NC; a brother, Marvin Powers (Patricia) of VA; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and daughter-in-law Jean Powers. He was predeceased by a brother, Pete Powers, Jr.



A private graveside funeral will be held at Rutter Family Cemetery in VA with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 60 Bay Street, Suite 401, Staten Island, NY 10301. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Powers family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH. As published in The Daily Advance

