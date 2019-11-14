Edward Riddick
ELIZABETH CITY - Edward Riddick 60 years old. Celebration of life will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Dr Pastor Ricky Banks, eulogist. Visitation will be Friday November 15, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home. Family will be receiving family and friends in the lobby at 4 p.m. and other times at Mrs. Dance, 801 A. 4th street Elizabeth City N.C.
He was a long time employee for E.C.S.U.
Stallings Funeral Home is assisting the Riddick family. Online Memorial Condolence may be sent to the family at www.stallingsfuneralhomes.com
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 14, 2019