Edward Stanley Horn
HERTFORD - Edward Stanley Horn, 79, of East Inlet Circle, Hertford, NC died Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home. Born in Charleston, WV on December 31, 1940 to the late Otmer and Marguerite Horn, he was the husband of Glenda Marcelle Maggard Horn. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1958 and joined the U. S. Navy as a Machinist Mate, aircraft mechanic flying as Flight Chief/Aircraft Mechanic onboard the C-47, C-117, and C-54 (R-5D) aircraft. Serving on the USS Lake Champlaign, he flew on the S-2F antisubmarine aircraft, flying over Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis aboard that aircraft. He also served as Flight Engineer/Aircraft Mechanic aboard the C-54 on many overseas missions while home based out of Naples, Italy. After his military service, he went to work as an aircraft mechanic on the F-14 Tomcat jet aircraft. He advanced to the F-14 evaluation and examination before his retirement in 1993. Moving to North Carolina in 1996, he started his own business in the tax preparation field.
Surviving are his wife, Glenda Marcelle Horn of Hertford, NC; a daughter, Rebecca Sherwood of Eugene, OR; a son, Edward Horn, Jr. and wife Amy of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren Barry Sherwood, Jackie Sherwood, Blake Horn, and Darren Horn; and greatgrandchildren, Barry Sherwood III, Noah Sherwood, and Remi Sherwood. He is also survived by his siblings, Elaine Williams of Lake Placid, FL and Otmer Horn, Jr. and wife Yvonne of Chattanooga, TN.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Horn family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 22, 2020