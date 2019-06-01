Edwin Brantley Sawyer
SHILOH - Edwin Brantley Sawyer, 95, 804 South Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh, NC died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Sentara Barco Nursing Home. He was born March 1, 1924 in Belcross, NC to the late Edwin Millard Sawyer and Edna Gilbert Sawyer. He was a retired farmer, served in the Merchant Marine during WWII, and was a member of Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church.
He is survived by three sisters, Iredell S. Forbes (Larry) of Shiloh, NC, Carolyn S. Alexander (Neal) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Edna Mae S. Ripley (Bill) of Baltimore, MD; a brother, Henry Gilbert Sawyer (Brenda) of Camden, NC; multiple nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters, Mary Florence Daniel (Addison), Zita Baird (Ray), Maude Laird (Marshall), Willa Faye Williams (Charles), Alfred Sawyer (Phyllis), Walter M. Sawyer (Ruth), Gilbert Sawyer, and Kermit Sawyer.
A graveside memorial service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Buzzard officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66676. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Sawyer family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 1, 2019