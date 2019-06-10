|
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Eleanor Hunter White Bass
HERTFORD - Eleanor Hunter White Bass, 98, of Hertford, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Edenton Primetime Assisted Living.
Mrs. Bass was born in Perquimans County on September 3, 1920, and was the daughter of the late John E. and Mary Wood Hunter. The retired owner and operator of White's Dress Shoppe, she was a member of Hertford United Methodist Church, its WMU and the Minnie Wilson Circle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Robert White, Sr. and James Stephens Bass, Jr.; a son-in-law, Carson Spivey, Jr.; a sister, Josephine "Jo" Hunter; and by a brother, John G. Hunter.
Surviving are her son, James R. "Jimmy" White, Jr. and wife, Paulette, of Hertford; and two step-daughters, Linda Spivey of Hertford and Rachel Overton and husband, Carl, of Hampton, VA. Together Mr. and Mrs. Bass shared seven grandchildren, Bobby White (Laurie), Jonnie White, Suzanne Jennings (Brian), Jimmy Spivey (Carrie), Gretchen Ownley (Wallace), Dori Dennis (Jesse), and Casey Overton (Jessica); 16 great-grandchildren, Shelley, Hunter, Trapper, Brianne, Abby, Corinne, Carson, Marvin, Ashley, Dylan, Lexie, Christian, Samantha, Merrick, Gabriel, and Destiny; six great-great-grandchildren, River, Quinton, Avery, Caroline, Emerson, and Karson; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, and will be conducted by the Rev. Marvin Ownley. Friends may join the family Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hertford U.M.C., 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, NC 27944, and designated for either the Open Door Food Pantry Ministry or to the Building Fund.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 10, 2019
