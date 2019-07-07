Eleanor Stanley Bartley
ELIZABETH CITY - Eleanor Stanley Bartley, 93, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Bartley was born in Fairmont, WV on October 13, 1925, and was the only child of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Stanley. Growing up she was the drum majorette in high school, and after school worked at Lillian's Dress Shop (owned by her aunt).
Mrs. Bartley met her husband, the late James Lambert Bartley on December 31, 1948 and they married in 1949. They lived in Morgan Town, WV until Mr. Bartley, who was in the military, was assigned to Germany. While stationed in Germany, their son James Stanley Bartley was born. After completing his military career, the family relocated to Florida and Ohio due to Mr. Bartley's employment. During all of these moves, she got to cross the Atlantic three times, once being by plane. Ten years later their other son, Gary Lee Bartley was born. Finally, Mrs. Bartley's last move was to Elizabeth City, where she lived for 20 years. Sadly, Mrs. Bartley outlived her husband and both her sons.
A longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, a memorial service will be held there on Saturday, July 13th, at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and son in Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Morgantown, WV.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 7, 2019