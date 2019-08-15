Elizabeth B. Midgett
ELIZABETH CITY - Elizabeth White Barnes Midgett, 89, of the 400 block of West Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born December 28, 1929 in Edenton, NC to the late Charlie Edward White and Bessie Wright White and was the widow of Marvin Midgett and the father of her children, Cecil Woodard Barnes, Sr. She was a Baptist and a waitress at the Holiday Inn.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Branch of Wilmington, NC and Jo Ann Wentz of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Cecil Barnes, Jr. and wife Edna of Shawboro, NC; daughter-in-law, Kitty Barnes of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Dixie Lacy of Chesapeake, VA; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. She was pre-deceased by a son, Terry Barnes; four sisters, Addie Spruill, Helen Hewitt, Zaner Crain, and Bonnie West; and three brothers, James White, Leroy White, and Danny White.
A funeral service will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home and at other times at the residence of Kitty Barnes, 1143 Four Fork Road, Elizabeth City, NC.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Midgett family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 15, 2019