Elizabeth Blades Soriano
KILL DEVIL HILLS - Elizabeth Blades Soriano, age 59, of Kill Devil Hills, NC, formerly of Elizabeth City, NC, died Monday, January 27, 2020.
Born in Edenton, NC on February 1, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Louise Hines Blades and Ralph Warren Blades.
Elizabeth graduated from St. Mary's College and attended UNC - Chapel Hill.
She is survived by her son, Michael Soriano; three sisters, Kathryn, Warren, and Ruth Blades; and a brother, Carl Blades.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC, with Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends and relatives in the lobby of the funeral home and other times at Kathryn's home, 1200 Indian Drive, Kill Devil Hills, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of NENC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or online at www.spcaofnenc.org .
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks and Elizabeth City, are assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 30, 2020