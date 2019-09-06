Elizabeth Harney Mullen
ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Elizabeth Harney Mullen, 83, of Elizabeth City went to be with the lord on Monday from her home surrounded by her family. Celebration of life will be Saturday, September 9, 2019 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m., Pastor Frederick Godfrey and Minister Jerry Mullen, Jr. eulogist. Visitation will be Friday, August 8, 2019 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. The family will be receive family and friends at the resident 317 S. Dyers.
She is the daughter of the late Clarence and Almeta Harney. She was married to the late late Jerry Mullen, Sr.
She attended Pasquotank Public Schools. She was employed with Coastal Plains Life Ins. Agency and United Life America Life Ins. Based in Chicago Ill for over 30 years. Retired after approx. 20 years as a trailblazer in the Insurance.
She was preceded in death by 5 sisters.
Left to cherish her memory is daughter; Doreen Johnson, sons; Terry Lee Harney, Jerry Mullen Jr., Willie Mullen and Kermit Mullen, brothers; Benjamin Harney, William Harney, Jessie Harney and Claude Harney,13 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 6, 2019