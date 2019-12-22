Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer "Sonny" E. Layton Jr.. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Church of the Nazarene Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer "Sonny" E. Layton, Jr.



ELIZABETH CITY - After a long and fierce battle with cancer, Elmer "Sonny" E. Layton, Jr., age 81, was called home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born October 13, 1938 to the late Elmer Ellsworth Layton and Mary Francis Roe Layton and grew up in Adelphia, NJ. His career in the Air Force from December 1955 to December 1959 as a Jet Engine Specialist, allowed him the opportunity to see the world and he truly enjoyed it. He was a Teamster and truck driver for Clayton Concrete in Lakewood, NJ for thirty years until his retirement. He lived in Lakewood until 2016 and then moved to Elizabeth City, NC with his wife, Christina Hoff-Layton. He said it was "the best move I ever made, I love it down here and should have done it sooner." He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. His love for cooking set him on an adventure of building a smokehouse and creating the best smoked items that everyone enjoyed and would always come back asking for more. He also helped others in the endeavor to learn the fine art of smoking.



In addition to his wife, Christina, Sonny is survived by his daughters, Debra Derzinski and her husband John of Medford, NJ, and Sharon Thesing and her husband David of Beachwood, NJ; his son, Willard "Billy" Layton of South Toms River, NJ; six wonderful grandchildren, Chelsea, Brendan, Shanon, Christopher, Alexander and Jennifer; and his extended family, Katherine and Tony Cox of Edison NJ and their family Kaitlyn and Grace Waldner, Anthony Jr., Nicholas Cox, Julie and her husband Curtis Plasket, and Richard Strykee and wife Jennine and their children, Tayah, Delilah and Jack Stryker of Somerset NJ.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene. After a short mass there will be refreshments.



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Layton family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

