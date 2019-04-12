Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elmer W. Jennings, Sr.



ELIZABETH CITY - Elmer Wilson Jennings, Sr. son of the late Herbert Jennings and Sallie Armstrong Jennings was born September 28, 1921in Perquimans County, NC. He died April 10, 2019 in Elizabeth City, NC at the age of 97.



Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Spellman Jennings and son Elmer Wilson Jennings, Jr.



He attended Perquimans County NC public Schools.



Elmer joined the U.S



He worked in the coal mines of West Virginia and retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1981 after 31 years of employment as a sheet metal worker.



Elmer was generous, devoted family man and loving father who enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, hunting and watching TV shows.



Funeral service will take place on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC at 1:00 pm. Viewing and visitation will take place on Saturday from 4-7:00 pm with family receiving friends from 4-5:30 pm at the funeral home.



Mr. Jennings leaves to cherish his memories: three daughters, Carolyn Jennings Johnson, Elizabeth City, NC, Joyce Jennings Myers(George), Winterville, NC and Jacqueline Jennings Shackelford (Larry), Elizabeth City, NC; brother, George Rogers Jennings, Hertford, NC; five grandchildren, Margarette Burnette(Charles), Keshawn Johnson Sanderson (Ricky), Erika Myers, Michael Jennings, and George Myers III.; five great grandchildren; two sister in laws, Flora Gordon Jennings and Cora Jennings Hunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere, dignified and professional service to the Jennings family.



As published in The Daily Advance

310 E. Grice Street

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

