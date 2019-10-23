Elsie Louise Horton Gay
SOUTH MILLS - Elsie Louise Horton Gay, age 95, of 150 Old Swamp Road, South Mills, NC died Friday, October 11, 2019 at her son's residence. She was born in Norfolk, VA on January 25, 1924 to the late John Duke Horton and Emma Mae Cherry Horton and was the wife of the late Charles F. Oliver and the late Modesto F. Gay. She was a school secretary, a past president of the Ladies Fleet Reserve and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her son, James Oliver and wife Sharn of South Mills; daughter in law, Jaye Oliver of CA; six grandchildren, Stephanie Landers, David Oliver, Travis Oliver, Elizabeth Lowe, Connor Winfield and Braydon Oliver; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Frank Oliver.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. A private burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Gay/Oliver family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
