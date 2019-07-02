Emma V. Meads
ELIZABETH CITY - Emma Virginia Meads, 96 of 508 Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Citadel Transitional Care. She was born in Elizabeth City September 13, 1922 to the late Matthew Mack Meads and Gracie Baines Meads. She attended Evangelical Methodist Church and was a home maker.
She is survived by two brothers, Joe Meads (Irene) of Hertford, NC and Fred Meads (Frances) of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Meads of Elizabeth City, NC; and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by three sisters, Tennie M. Reid, Erma M. Fields and Sarah M. Pierce; and six brothers, Mack Meads, Elton Meads, Richard Meads, Earl Meads, Jimmy Meads, and Paul Meads.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home lobby immediately following the service. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Meads. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 2, 2019