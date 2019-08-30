Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emory Jackson Upton. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Emory Jackson Upton



SOUTH MILLS - Emory "Peanut" Jackson Upton, age 93, of South Mills, NC died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her daughter's home. Born in Berkley, VA on May 20, 1926 to the late Lawrence Barney Jackson and Wilma McPherson Jackson, she was the widow of George Calvin Upton, Jr. She was a spotter for the Forestry Service Fire Tower and a self-employed painter for many years. A member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, she was very proud of the fact that she had perfect attendance in Sunday School for 70 years. She was also a member of the South Mills Chapter # 270 of the Order of the Eastern Star.



She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann Sawyer of South Mills, NC; her son George Calvin Upton, III of South Mills, NC; a sister, Doris Bobbitt of South Mills, NC; a brother, Lawrence B. Jackson, Jr. of Elizabeth City, NC; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Nix.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Darryl Stallings. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church Sign Fund, P. O. Box 219, South Mills, NC 27976. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Upton family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



