SUNBURY - Emory Judson Riddick, Jr., 89, of 332 Sugar Run Road, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, in his home.
Mr. Riddick was born in Perquimans County on May 12, 1929, and was the son of the late Emory Judson, Sr. and Mary Ward Riddick. A retired certified mechanic from the former Byrum Ford Motor Company, he was a member and deacon of Beulah Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Vivian Jones, and by three brothers, Shirley, Gilbert, and infant Robert Riddick.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 65 years, Mary Belle Johnston Riddick; two daughters, Mary Lou Hollowell (W.H.) and Betty Riddick (Stan Wood); a son, Robert Riddick, all of Sunbury; a sister, Mary Louise Riddick of Hertford; a brother, Calvin Riddick of Smithfield, VA; six grandchildren, Melinda Adkins (Brad), Jennifer Bestafka (Britt), Judson Hollowell, Christy Riddick, Melissa Wolford (Chris), and Emory Riddick (Bethany); and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Beulah Baptist Church, and will be conducted by his pastor, the Rev. Tom Hall. Burial will follow in Damascus Christian Church Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the social hall of Beulah Church immediately following the services, and all other times at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made either to Beulah Baptist Church, PO Box 101, or to the Sunbury Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 40, both in Sunbury, NC 27979.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 22, 2019