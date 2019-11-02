Enoch Josephus Williams, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Enoch Josephus Williams Jr., 86 died. Funeral will be Monday November 4, 2019 at 1pm at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor, Dr. Ricky Banks. Bishop David White, eulogist. Visitation will be Sunday November 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 at Stallings Funeral Home. Family will be receiving family and friends in lobby at 4. He loved Old Western shows. He was a member of Stallings Funeral Home staff for many years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his father, Enoch Williams, Sr. and Mother, Rosa Lee Williams.
Left to cherish his memory, Wife, Eula Corene Williams; 4 daughters, Arlinda Lynn(Harry), Rosa James(Roger), Faye Turner(John), Delores Williams; 1 son, Donald Williams(Sarah); 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 2, 2019