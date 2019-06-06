The Daily Advance

ELIZABETH CITY - Eric Donnell Whidbee 54 died May 31, 2019. Celebration of life will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 pm with Rev. Beverly Franklin officiating, Rev. Clarence Whitehurst eulogist. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7 pm.

Eric was a NHS Class of 1983 graduate. he was retired from the United States Navy.

He was the son of Georgie Whidbee and the late Irvin R. Whidbee. In addition to his mother, survivors include his step-father, William Whidbee; two sisters, Lori Whidbee and Vonda Whidbee; a brother, Danny Whidbee; and a special brother, Lonnie Parker, four nieces, Shannon Whidbee, Kandes Whidbee, Jaleesa Wilson, Lauren Whidbee and 3 nephews, Bryan Whidbee, Richard Whidbee, Christian Whidbee; and a host of cousins and friends. He was predeceased by a special brother, Lester Brown.

