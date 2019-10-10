The Daily Advance

Eric Eugene Johnson

Service Information
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Eric Eugene Johnson

ELIZABETH CITY - Eric Eugene Johnson, Elizabeth City, NC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Celebration of life will take place on Sunday at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church 2:30 pm. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 5-7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Eric leaves to cherish his memories; wife, Dadryn Johnson; children, Tremayne Harris, Lanequa Riddick, Tyrek Slaughter, Dakayla Gibbs, Zion Johnson, Jakese Johnson, Montrel Johnson, Tanzania Slaughter, Promise Johnson and Storm Johnson; parents, Sheila Johnson and Alvin Felton; sister, Kisha Copeland; brothers, Alvin Johnson and Jacal Felton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends..

Eric was preceded in death by his son, Eric Eugene Johnson, Jr.

You may sign the on-line guestbook at www.beachrivers.com Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Johnson family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 10, 2019
