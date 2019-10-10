Eric Eugene Johnson
ELIZABETH CITY - Eric Eugene Johnson, Elizabeth City, NC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Celebration of life will take place on Sunday at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church 2:30 pm. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 5-7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Eric leaves to cherish his memories; wife, Dadryn Johnson; children, Tremayne Harris, Lanequa Riddick, Tyrek Slaughter, Dakayla Gibbs, Zion Johnson, Jakese Johnson, Montrel Johnson, Tanzania Slaughter, Promise Johnson and Storm Johnson; parents, Sheila Johnson and Alvin Felton; sister, Kisha Copeland; brothers, Alvin Johnson and Jacal Felton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends..
Eric was preceded in death by his son, Eric Eugene Johnson, Jr.
You may sign the on-line guestbook at www.beachrivers.com
