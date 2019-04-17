Erica Christine Young
|
HERTFORD - Erica Christine Young, 49, of Hertford, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. Funeral will be Thursday, April 18 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Galilee COCDOC Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5- 7 p.m.
Erica was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church where she accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. Later she became a member of St. Peter COCDOC Church until her death. She was a graduate of Williamstown High School and ultimate medical academy where she obtained her associates degree in medical office and billing specialist.
Erica was a funny, very opinionated, fun loving, and family oriented person, who marched to the beat of her own drum. She passionately loved her children; Michael and Kiara, her brother; Stevie; her mother, Patricia Figgs Holley, whom she affectionately termed "The Lady"; her niece and nephew, Kimberly Figgs and Mekhi Williams; sisters, Johnetta (John) Pollard, Desiree (Harvey) Dupree; three brothers, Augustus Figgs, Charles Young Jr., and Michael Young.
