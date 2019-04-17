Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erica Christine Young. View Sign

Erica Christine Young



HERTFORD - Erica Christine Young, 49, of Hertford, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. Funeral will be Thursday, April 18 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Galilee COCDOC Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5- 7 p.m.



Erica was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church where she accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. Later she became a member of St. Peter COCDOC Church until her death. She was a graduate of Williamstown High School and ultimate medical academy where she obtained her associates degree in medical office and billing specialist.



Erica was a funny, very opinionated, fun loving, and family oriented person, who marched to the beat of her own drum. She passionately loved her children; Michael and Kiara, her brother; Stevie; her mother, Patricia Figgs Holley, whom she affectionately termed "The Lady"; her niece and nephew, Kimberly Figgs and Mekhi Williams; sisters, Johnetta (John) Pollard, Desiree (Harvey) Dupree; three brothers, Augustus Figgs, Charles Young Jr., and Michael Young.



As published in The Daily Advance

Erica Christine YoungHERTFORD - Erica Christine Young, 49, of Hertford, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. Funeral will be Thursday, April 18 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Galilee COCDOC Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5- 7 p.m.Erica was a member of St. Matthews Baptist Church where she accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. Later she became a member of St. Peter COCDOC Church until her death. She was a graduate of Williamstown High School and ultimate medical academy where she obtained her associates degree in medical office and billing specialist.Erica was a funny, very opinionated, fun loving, and family oriented person, who marched to the beat of her own drum. She passionately loved her children; Michael and Kiara, her brother; Stevie; her mother, Patricia Figgs Holley, whom she affectionately termed "The Lady"; her niece and nephew, Kimberly Figgs and Mekhi Williams; sisters, Johnetta (John) Pollard, Desiree (Harvey) Dupree; three brothers, Augustus Figgs, Charles Young Jr., and Michael Young.As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City

401 S. Dyer St.

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

252-338-6575 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close