Erma V. Jones
ALEXANDRIA, VA - Erma V. Jones, age 75, of Alexandria, VA transitioned from this life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, VA.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations with Bishop Albert C Robinson, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow in the New Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
She leaves to celebrate her love and legacy to: one son, Antonio J. Jones of Alexandria, VA; siblings, Hilda Riddick of Chesapeake, VA, Floyd Brothers (Geraldine) of Tamaqua, Pa, Clifford Brothers (Betty) of Charleston, SC, Leolia Cherry (Dennis) of Jamaica, NY , Dora Lee of Elizabeth, NJ, Janice Brothers of Baltimore, MD and Dwight Brothers (Sandra) of Bowie, Md; one aunt, Rosalyn Russell of NJ and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Final Care and Compassionate Services are being provided to the Jones and connected families by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. As published in The Daily Advance
