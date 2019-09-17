Ernest J. Roberts
HERTFORD - Ernest Joe "John" Roberts, 89, of 160 River Cove Lane, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Edenton.
Mr. Roberts was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 18, 1930, he grew up in the Deep Creek community, and was the son of the late Merle Wilder Roberts and Willie Dell Robinson Roberts. Retiring in March of 1988, he had worked with Globe Iron Construction Company in Norfolk for 46 years. An Army veteran, he had served in the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Lois, Doris, and Betty Jean; and by four brothers, Maxwell, Merle, Jimmie, and Franklin.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Martha Lee Fentress Roberts, and their children: son Mark Joseph Roberts of Virginia Beach, and his children, Jason, Timothy, Mathew, and Rachel; daughter Rebecca S. Eckstein and husband Steven of Atlanta, GA, and their sons, Adam and Aaron; daughter Mary Lynne Anderson and husband Jeffrey of Bristol, VA, and their children, John, Kyle, and Melissa; and daughter Emily R. Roussos and husband Robert of Williamsburg, VA, and their children, David, Louis, and Bridget. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Annabell, Logan, Quinn, Sarah, Carson, Ocean, Jenna Paige, and Kassidy; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in Berea Church of Christ and will be conducted by Pastor Edward Clark. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, or in the church social hall immediately following the service.
As published in The Daily Advance
