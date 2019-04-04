Ernest LeRoy Hunt
|
MOYOCK - Ernest LeRoy Hunt, 69, of 115 Holly Drive, Moyock, NC died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Veterans Medical Center in Hampton, Virginia. A native of Michigan, he was born in Royal Oak on November 19, 1949 to the late Raymond Clifford Hunt and Florence Vira Cline Hunt. He served his country honorably in the US Army. He was a heavy equipment operator in the construction industry and an active member of the American Legion Post # 288.
He is survived by a daughter, Tracy Hunt; two sons, Todd Hunt and Danny Hunt; two sisters, Karen Hunt and Thelma Nemeth (Reginald); and a brother, Larry Hunt (Sharon).
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with military honors provided by the William Clarence Jackson VFW Post #6060. The family will receive friends in the lobby of the funeral home following the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Coinjock American Legion Post #288, PO Box 288, Coinjock, NC 27923 or the , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Hunt family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
