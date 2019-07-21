Ernestine Burgess Forbes
SHILOH - Ernestine Burgess Forbes, age 78, of 860 S. Sandy Hook Rd., Shiloh, NC passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her residence. Born in Old Trap, NC on September 25, 1940 to the late Clarence Jones Burgess and Iredell Sawyer Burgess, she was the widow of Melvin Bradley Forbes, Sr. Mrs. Forbes worked as a seamstress.
She is survived by a daughter, Shelia Forbes Richards of Raleigh, NC; her sons, Melvin Bradley Forbes, Jr. (Julie) of Yorktown, VA and Gideon Calvin Forbes of Shiloh, NC; a sister, Jean Harrison; three grandchildren, Jake, Tyler, and Cole; and three great-grandchildren, Rileigh, Calvin, and Kaiden. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Wanda Kay Forbes.
A funeral service at Riddle Pentecostal Holiness Church will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, officiated by Jonathan Mason. The family will greet friends after the service at the church community center. A private burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Forbes family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on July 21, 2019