Essie Mae Capehart
MERRY HILL - Essie Mae Capehart, 86 of 521 Jeff White White Road, Merry Hill, NC departed from this earthly life on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ashland Missionary Baptist Church, Merry Hill, NC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the church on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: loving husband, Ernest Capehart of the home; three children, Dwight Capehart (Hattie) of Edenton, NC, Calvin Capehart (Inez) of Edenton, NC and Marietta Armstrong (W.C.) of Elizabeth City, NC; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three sisters, Katie Rankins of Edenton, NC, Minnie Cooper of Windsor, NC and Ophelia Smith of Bristol, Pa; one sister-in-law, Janet Morris (Clarence) of Brooklyn, NY; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 2, 2020