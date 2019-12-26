Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Harrison. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Graveside service 1:00 PM West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Esther Harrison



ELIZABETH CITY - Esther Harrison went home to be with Jesus on December 22, 2019 at the age of 76.



Esther was born to Bailey and Ruby Sawyer on February 16, 1943. She was their only daughter and adored her place as "Sister" to her loving brothers, Purcell, Jimmy, and William (Fish).



Esther had one love in her life, Lester Harrison. They married on Aril 30, 1960 and stood by one another until his passing in 2007. She proudly served alongside her husband throughout his lengthy military career in the US Navy. They raised four loving daughters: Barbara Ferrell (David), Nita Lowe, Melva Roach (Thomas), and Pam Bundy (Bud) and one son, Paul Lowe (Erin).



Esther was many things to many people but treasured her role as wife, mother, nana and granny above all. She loved her seven grandchildren, Dale (Ashley), Brandon, Shelby, Kari (Dylan), Cody (Jessica), Myra (Garth), and Katelyn (George) and seven great grandchildren: Jaiden, Adalyn, Kali, Corey, Mason, Rosemary, and Ella with her entire heart.



Her "Hey, Baby!" welcomes, hugs around the neck and always full dishes of candy will forever be missed. However, we relish in the fact that she is whole in the arms of Jesus and those she has loved and missed for so long.



Immediate family and friends will celebrate Esther's life with a graveside service on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Harrison family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

Esther HarrisonELIZABETH CITY - Esther Harrison went home to be with Jesus on December 22, 2019 at the age of 76.Esther was born to Bailey and Ruby Sawyer on February 16, 1943. She was their only daughter and adored her place as "Sister" to her loving brothers, Purcell, Jimmy, and William (Fish).Esther had one love in her life, Lester Harrison. They married on Aril 30, 1960 and stood by one another until his passing in 2007. She proudly served alongside her husband throughout his lengthy military career in the US Navy. They raised four loving daughters: Barbara Ferrell (David), Nita Lowe, Melva Roach (Thomas), and Pam Bundy (Bud) and one son, Paul Lowe (Erin).Esther was many things to many people but treasured her role as wife, mother, nana and granny above all. She loved her seven grandchildren, Dale (Ashley), Brandon, Shelby, Kari (Dylan), Cody (Jessica), Myra (Garth), and Katelyn (George) and seven great grandchildren: Jaiden, Adalyn, Kali, Corey, Mason, Rosemary, and Ella with her entire heart.Her "Hey, Baby!" welcomes, hugs around the neck and always full dishes of candy will forever be missed. However, we relish in the fact that she is whole in the arms of Jesus and those she has loved and missed for so long.Immediate family and friends will celebrate Esther's life with a graveside service on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Harrison family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close