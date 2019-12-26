Esther Harrison
ELIZABETH CITY - Esther Harrison went home to be with Jesus on December 22, 2019 at the age of 76.
Esther was born to Bailey and Ruby Sawyer on February 16, 1943. She was their only daughter and adored her place as "Sister" to her loving brothers, Purcell, Jimmy, and William (Fish).
Esther had one love in her life, Lester Harrison. They married on Aril 30, 1960 and stood by one another until his passing in 2007. She proudly served alongside her husband throughout his lengthy military career in the US Navy. They raised four loving daughters: Barbara Ferrell (David), Nita Lowe, Melva Roach (Thomas), and Pam Bundy (Bud) and one son, Paul Lowe (Erin).
Esther was many things to many people but treasured her role as wife, mother, nana and granny above all. She loved her seven grandchildren, Dale (Ashley), Brandon, Shelby, Kari (Dylan), Cody (Jessica), Myra (Garth), and Katelyn (George) and seven great grandchildren: Jaiden, Adalyn, Kali, Corey, Mason, Rosemary, and Ella with her entire heart.
Her "Hey, Baby!" welcomes, hugs around the neck and always full dishes of candy will forever be missed. However, we relish in the fact that she is whole in the arms of Jesus and those she has loved and missed for so long.
Immediate family and friends will celebrate Esther's life with a graveside service on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Harrison family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 26, 2019