Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395

Ethel Emily Martin Askew



SUFFOLK - Ethel Martin Askew was born on July 13, 1934 in Milwaukee, NC to parents Gordon and Emily Martin. On February 1, 2020, at age 85, she passed away in Suffolk, VA with family by her side.



In 1953, Ethel married L.C. Askew of Murfreesboro, NC. They enjoyed over 50 years of marriage together and raised three children. Prior to L.C.'s passing in 2005, they enjoyed spending their winters in Florida.



Ethel is survived by her three children, Tim Askew (Karen), Dean Askew (Kim), and Teresa Askew (Veda); and five grandchildren, Christie Heath (Jason), Daniel Askew, Drew Askew (Christine), Amy Ford (Danny), and Ryan Askew. Three brothers and sisters also survive Ethel, Glenn Martin (Edna), Lowell Martin (Jane), and Daphne Little (Raymond). Ethel, being the oldest of her siblings, helped raise and care for her younger brothers and sisters. She often shared stories about the good times they had playing in the creeks, climbing trees, and swimming at Do-Little, which she explained was named Do-Little because there was often not a lot to do around there! Ethel is preceded in death by her brother Donald Martin (Margie) and half brother Robert Martin (Elsie.)



Ethel was such a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and so proud of all of her children and grandchildren. Ethel lived in Elizabeth City, NC for many years and shared special bonds with friends and neighbors including Marcia Goodman and Jim and Jean Stone. We would like to thank everyone who helped us watch over her after L.C.'s passing.



For those who may not have known Ethel, we want you to know how special and sweet she was. She was such a strong and resilient lady with such a quick wit and very funny. She loved going to yard sales, collecting dolls, working with ceramics and working in her yard and garden. We will miss her deeply and will always hold her in our hearts and carry her with us forever.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. immediately prior to the service. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Askew family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

