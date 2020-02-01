The Daily Advance

Eugenia Griffin Godley

Service Information
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-562-6936
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
1958 Nixonton Road
Elizabeth City, NC
Visitation
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
609 Hull Dr
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Visitation
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Elizabeth City,
View Map
Obituary
Eugenia Griffin Godley

ELIZABETH CITY - Our beloved mother, grandmother, great - grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, Eugenia Griffin Godfrey, exchanged time for eternity at the blissful age of 88 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehab.

Her life will be celebrated on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1:30p.m. at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Viewing and Visitation will take place Saturday from 4:00-6:00pm at the funeral home. At other times, the family will receive friends at 1958 Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, NC.from 3:00 - 9:00 pm.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories nine children: Sterling Godfrey, Clark Godfrey, Rev. Walter A. Godfrey (Patricia), Willie S. Godfrey Jr. (Lorraine "Millie"), Rev. Cherring G. Spence, Vernon Godfrey Sr. (Shirley), Reginald N. Godfrey (Linda), Min. Glendora G. Brothers (Isaac Sr.), and Pastor Frederick Z. Godfrey (Amanda). She was blessed with 28 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren, and 15 great - great grandchildren. Eugenia has three sisters-in-law, Mary B. Godfrey, Edna B. Godfrey and Hattie J. Godfrey and one brother-in-law, William H. Bailey, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who she loved with all her heart. She was preceded in death by a son Herman Godfrey, two grandchildren Mario Howe and Sharon Williams, one great grandchild Klae Brothers and one great-great grandchild Kasyn Wiggins.

The Godfrey Family with gratitude and confidence entrusted Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations with the care of their loved one.

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Feb. 1, 2020
