Evan James "Jim" Midgette



GREENVILLE - Evan James "Jim" Midgette, 75, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home in Greenville, NC, after a long and courageous battle with Frontotemporal Degeneration.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. A private ennichement will occur at a later date. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at the home.



He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on November 19, 1943, the younger son of Dennis W. and Ida Wright Midgette. He graduated from Elizabeth City High School in 1962 and from East Carolina University in 1965. The following year, he did graduate work at the University of Tennessee.



After jobs with Aetna Life and Casualty in Richmond, VA, as an underwriter; Baxter-Travenol Pharmaceuticals in Greensboro, NC as a pharmaceutical representative and south eastern district trainer, he decided he wanted to have more time with his family. In 1974 he went to work for the State of North Carolina in the newly established Regional Office in Greenville, NC and several years later he was hired as Assistant Personnel Director in Employee Relations at East Carolina University, a job he loved because it involved working with the wonderful people at ECU. He retired in 1996 and discovered his love for real estate and land development. He worked for many years with his business partner and friend, Bobby Tripp, who taught him so much. He continued working with Domino's Pizza, Andy's (Hwy 55), and Golden Corral; and never fully retired.



Although Jim loved his careers - his true passion was his family. He and his wife, Susan, started the first grade together. They were married in 1962.



He is preceded in death by his parents and most recently by his brother, Dennis, Jr. (Sue).



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan Rowe Midgette; his son, James (Patty) of Clanton, A.L., his daughter Nancy Midgette Kunkel of Greenville; his beloved grandchildren Randy Scurlock (Hannah), Ashley Brooke Midgette and Kevin James Midgette, and a special niece Kennea, all of Alabama, and Addie Kate Kunkel and Cooper Dave Kunkel, V. of Greenville, NC., and by 3 great-grandchildren.



The family has so many wonderful memories of the time spent together at the Outer Banks, Atlantic Beach, N.C., and on his son's farm in Clanton, AL. We will hold these memories in our hearts forever.



Jim's last three years were difficult. We are especially thankful for Dr. Barrow and his staff in Farmville, N.C., who gave us so much support.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the The Association for FTD, Radnor Station, Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor PA, 19087; The Salvation Army, where he served on the board; or St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville, NC.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.



