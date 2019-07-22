Evelyn S. Arnold
BELVIDERE - Evelyn Jackie Stallings Arnold, 86, of 2129 County Line Road, died early Saturday morning, July 20, 2019, in her home.
Mrs. Arnold was born in Chowan County on January 2, 1933, and was one of four daughters born to the late Jack and Otilma Evelyn Ward Stallings. Formerly employed with Old Dominion Tobacco Company, later her primary work was as a homemaker, mother, and providing in home child care for other working families. A faithful member of Sandy Cross Baptist Church, through the years she had served in the WMU, Vacation Bible School, as an Acteen Leader, had worked in the church nursery, and particularly enjoyed her ministry with the church "Bingo Ladies".
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Willie Jean White, Alma Wrae Stallings, and Margaret Ann Stallings.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Charles E. Arnold; two daughters, Connie Arnold Harrelson and husband, Hank, of Moyock, and Jackie Arnold Tarkington and husband, Jeff, of Clayton; four grandchildren, Lindsey Cahoon and husband, Nick, Melissa Harrelson, Matthew Tarkington and wife, Keeley, and Jason Tarkington and wife, Crystal; and a special great-grandson, Cameron Jacob Cahoon.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Sandy Cross Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Gary Nistler. A private burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may join the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Baptist Children's Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360 (online at www.bchfamily.org), or to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, VA 23507 (online at www.chkd.org).
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 22, 2019