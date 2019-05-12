Evelyn S. Reynolds
SHAWBORO - Evelyn Smithson Reynolds, 91, of 663 North Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro, NC died Friday, May 10, 2019. A native of Camden County, she was born April 26, 1928 to the late Seeley Smithson and Clarinda Riggs Smithson and was the wife of the late Obie Daniel Reynolds, Jr. She was a hairdresser for forty years, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Indian Ridge Chapter #319 OES, a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a caring neighbor and friend. She treasured her family above all else and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by daughter, Christine Gabler and husband Ron; two sons, Obie Daniel Reynolds, III and wife Julie and Gary W. Reynolds and wife Elaine; five grandchildren, Rod Denny, Kristen Cappelli, Daniel Reynolds, Danielle Navarro and David Reynolds; four great grandchildren, Haley Denny, Reagan Denny, Clarinda Capelli and Domenic Capelli; three sisters, Marjorie Roberts, Grace Keeter and Dolly Batts and a brother, Jarvis Smithson. She was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Sawyer.
A graveside service, officiated by her grandson, Rod Denny, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Bray Family Cemetery, adjacent to her home. The family will receive friends at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Reynolds family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
Published in The Daily Advance on May 12, 2019