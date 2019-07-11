Evelyn S. Twiford
ELIZABETH CITY - Evelyn Sawyer Twiford, age 90, of 701 Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born September 28, 1928 in South Mills, NC to the late Jake Sawyer and Claudia Curles Sawyer, and was the wife of Allison Brannon "Tony" Twiford of the residence. She was a retired house cleaner for Southern Shores Realty.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Tony Lee Twiford (Jeannie) and Carl Ray Twiford (Melissa) all of Elizabeth City, NC; three sisters, Mary Etta Casper of Hertford, NC, Hilda Mills of South Mills, NC, and Georgie Game of Palatka, FL; three grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by three sisters, Elizabeth Smithson, Mildred Casper, and Bessie Starboard; and two brothers, Zed Sawyer and Jack Sawyer.
A graveside funeral service will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hollywood Cemetery with the Rev. Gerald Craddock officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Twiford family. You my express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on July 11, 2019