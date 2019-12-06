Evonne Mitchell Sawyer



ELIZABETH CITY - Evonne Mitchell Sawyer, 46 of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, November 30, 2019.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City.



Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.



She leaves behind a legacy of love for her: loving children, Taiesha Moore of Elizabeth City, Tyshae Sawyer of Winston Salem, NC, Mikel Sawyer and Kadeem Sawyer of Elizabeth City, NC; her parents, Beulah Lassiter (John Johnson) and Casper Adams (Jessica) of Elizabeth City, NC; six grandchildren, Kyleen Moore, Zakiyah Riddick-Sawyer, Dimitri Sawyer, Malena Sawyer, India Sawyer and Kamari Sawyer; her siblings, Kyshawn Brooks of Elizabeth City, NC, Monona Copeland of Edenton, NC, Marcia Thomas of South Chesterfield, VA, Tyrone Adams (Rosa), Michael Adams, Jeffrey Adams (Shaniqua), Jason Adams, Rosemary Whitehurst (Lavelle) and Kari Adams all of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



As published in The Daily Advance


