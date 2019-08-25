Evonne S. Pruden
MOYOCK - Evonne Stafford Pruden, 83, formerly of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, NC died Friday, August 23, 2019 in Chesapeake, VA. She was born November 14, 1935 in Moyock, NC to the late Walter Leon Stafford and Louise Whitehurst Stafford. She earned an associate degree, was an administrative assistant with civil service, and a member of Moyock Baptist Church.
A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in South Mills Cemetery with the Rev. Vic Ramsey officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Currituck Animal Shelter, 140 Aviation Parkway, Barco, NC 27917 or Moyock Baptist Church, PO Box 459, Moyock, NC 27958. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Pruden family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 25, 2019