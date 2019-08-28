Fannie M. Sutton
ELIZABETH CITY - Fannie M. Sutton, age 90, Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence. Born on September 24, 1928 in Bath, NC to the late Henry Cahoon and Maggie Cox Cahoon, and she was the widow of Maehue Sutton. She was a member of Elizabeth River Baptist Church.
She is survived by four daughters, Barbara Jean Brink (Earl) of MI, Sheila Sutton Sawyer, Linda Faye Scott (James), and Brenda Kay Deberry (Paul) all of Elizabeth City, NC; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
No services are planned as per her request. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Sutton family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 28, 2019