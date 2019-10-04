Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence D. Christensen. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Visitation 10:00 AM Hertford United Methodist Church Memorial service 11:00 AM Hertford United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Florence D. Christensen



HERTFORD - Florence Darden Christensen, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in her home in Hertford.



Born on April 15, 1922 in Hertford, she was the daughter of the late Vivian Norfleet and Lanette Porter Darden. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Bob); her son, John (Susan); her daughter, Christine (Mike); her son, Robert (Judy); nine grandchildren, Rob (Sanna), Andy (Lisa), Amanda (John), Emily (Camron), Lee (Julie), Kelly (Alex), Elizabeth, Jacob, and Kyle; and 12 great-grandchildren, Niklas, Emma, Kalmia, Meredith, Collin, Alex, Sophie, Fiona, Carter, Elizabeth, Helena, and Valerie.



Florence attended the University of Maryland and graduated as a registered nurse. Soon after that she met the man of her dreams, Harland Robert "Chris" Christensen and they married on March 19, 1944. In 1945 she had her first child and became a mother and began her career raising her four children.



When Chris retired they moved back to Hertford from Charlotte, NC in the late 70's and made their home on the Perquimans River. Together, they owned and operated the family business, Darden's Department Store. They enjoyed traveling and spending their summers at Kill Devil Hills. Following Chris's death in 2011, Florence was very happy to be able to remain in her home until her death.



A lifelong and faithful member of the Hertford United Methodist Church, she was a devoted member of the Minnie Wilson Circle for more than 20 years. She was an avid knitter and a member of the Hertford UMC Prayer Shawl Ministry. She knitted many prayer shawls, baby blankets and hats during her lifetime for those in need. She also knitted an afghan for each grandchild upon high school graduation.



She loved to make bread and gave most of what she made to friends. She made many beautiful flannel blankets for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Florence religiously made scrapbooks every year recording the highlights of the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



The family acknowledges with love and appreciation the wonderful caregivers who have loved Florence and provided excellent care for the past three years: Frances Merritt, Judy Renner, and Carolyn Meads. In addition, caregivers Diane Kirby, Ashley Synyard, and Michelle Blanchard recently helped care for Florence and we greatly appreciate their contributions. Our heartfelt appreciation also goes to the wonderful staff at Albemarle Hospice. They have certainly supported us through this difficult journey.



Florence will forever be remembered and loved by her family for many reasons but especially as an example of kindness, generosity, strength, and a loving spirit that shaped all who knew her.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11:00 a.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the Fellowship Hall the hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Minnie Wilson Circle of Hertford U.M.C, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, NC 27944 or to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.



Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.



As published in The Daily Advance

Florence D. ChristensenHERTFORD - Florence Darden Christensen, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in her home in Hertford.Born on April 15, 1922 in Hertford, she was the daughter of the late Vivian Norfleet and Lanette Porter Darden. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Bob); her son, John (Susan); her daughter, Christine (Mike); her son, Robert (Judy); nine grandchildren, Rob (Sanna), Andy (Lisa), Amanda (John), Emily (Camron), Lee (Julie), Kelly (Alex), Elizabeth, Jacob, and Kyle; and 12 great-grandchildren, Niklas, Emma, Kalmia, Meredith, Collin, Alex, Sophie, Fiona, Carter, Elizabeth, Helena, and Valerie.Florence attended the University of Maryland and graduated as a registered nurse. Soon after that she met the man of her dreams, Harland Robert "Chris" Christensen and they married on March 19, 1944. In 1945 she had her first child and became a mother and began her career raising her four children.When Chris retired they moved back to Hertford from Charlotte, NC in the late 70's and made their home on the Perquimans River. Together, they owned and operated the family business, Darden's Department Store. They enjoyed traveling and spending their summers at Kill Devil Hills. Following Chris's death in 2011, Florence was very happy to be able to remain in her home until her death.A lifelong and faithful member of the Hertford United Methodist Church, she was a devoted member of the Minnie Wilson Circle for more than 20 years. She was an avid knitter and a member of the Hertford UMC Prayer Shawl Ministry. She knitted many prayer shawls, baby blankets and hats during her lifetime for those in need. She also knitted an afghan for each grandchild upon high school graduation.She loved to make bread and gave most of what she made to friends. She made many beautiful flannel blankets for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Florence religiously made scrapbooks every year recording the highlights of the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.The family acknowledges with love and appreciation the wonderful caregivers who have loved Florence and provided excellent care for the past three years: Frances Merritt, Judy Renner, and Carolyn Meads. In addition, caregivers Diane Kirby, Ashley Synyard, and Michelle Blanchard recently helped care for Florence and we greatly appreciate their contributions. Our heartfelt appreciation also goes to the wonderful staff at Albemarle Hospice. They have certainly supported us through this difficult journey.Florence will forever be remembered and loved by her family for many reasons but especially as an example of kindness, generosity, strength, and a loving spirit that shaped all who knew her.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11:00 a.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the Fellowship Hall the hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Minnie Wilson Circle of Hertford U.M.C, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, NC 27944 or to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close