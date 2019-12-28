Floyd G. Shaw, Jr.
SAHUARITA, AZ - Floyd G. Shaw, Jr., 80, went to the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at his residence in Arizona.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Shaw; a daughter, Coleen Gamache and fiance Jim Cappassio; two sons, Erick Shaw and wife Janel and Keith Shaw and wife Becky; and seven grandchildren, Courtney Gamache, Stephanie Gamache, Paul Gamache, Justin Shaw, Jessica Shaw, Kayla Shaw and Katie Shaw.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Towne South Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to missions at Towne South Church of Christ. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Dec. 28, 2019