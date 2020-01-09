Forrest Stanton Jones
ELIZABETH CITY - Forrest Stanton Jones, age 74, of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City, NC died January 6, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General. He was born in Currituck County on April 27, 1945 to the late Grover Cleveland Jones, Sr. and Ada Walker Jones. Mr. Jones worked as a truck driver prior to retirement.
He is survived by his significant other, Betty McKenzie; two sons, Ronnie Jones and David Jones; a sister, Flora Jones (Austin); and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Inez Jones Austin and Margaret J. Jolliff; brothers, Carlton Jones, and Thomas Eldon Jones, Sr.; and a half-brother, Grover Cleveland Jones, Jr.
A private service will be held. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Jones family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 9, 2020