Frances Delayne Mallory Ohler
HERTFORD - Frances Delayne Mallory Ohler, 85, of Hertford, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in her home.
Mrs. Ohler was born in Jenkins, KY on October 21, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Gwyn "Windy" Mallory and Victoria Hazel Trail Mallory Plant. A homemaker, she volunteered with both the American Red Cross and with Meals on Wheels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph Ohler; sisters, Ruth Peterson, Shirley Belknap, and Jackie Costa; a brother, Bill Mallory; and by best friends, Peggy and Delbert Vaughan.
Surviving are her three daughters, Judy Wilson of Norfolk, VA, Jeanie Vaughan and husband, Tracy, of Hertford, and Debbie Wilkins and husband, Joe, of Portsmouth, VA; a son, John Ohler and wife, Karen, of Portsmouth; a brother, Buddy Mallory of Norfolk; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Friends may join the family in the funeral home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 11, 2019