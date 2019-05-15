Frank Boyd Cartwright
HAHIRA, GA - Frank Boyd Cartwright - 97, of Hahira, GA and formerly of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 11, 1922 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Charlie Raymond Cartwright and Mary Elizabeth Meads. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Annie Sarah Barclift and Alice Frazier; two brothers, Bob Cartwright and Charlie Raymond Cartwright.
An American Patriot, Frank served in the United States Army during both WWII and the Korean War and was a former POW. He was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division when he was captured on D-Day. Frank was liberated by General Patton's Army, and along with his regiment, received a Presidential Citation for "Extraordinary Heroism and Outstanding performance of duty against the enemy in Normandy, France, 6 June 1944". He also received the Bronze Star for heroism and a Purple Heart for wounds he received during the Korean War and the French Legion of Honor for his participation in Operation Overlord.
After Frank retired from the US Army and then his subsequent job at the Post Office, he became a Soldier of the Cross. He was a mighty prayer warrior and kept a notebook for over 50 years continually adding to it and the names of those who passed though his life, including the German guard at his POW camp Stalag 13b. If your name was in the Frank's notebook, you can be assured he prayed for you in the early hours of the morning, every day of his life.
Ever patient and gentle, Frank was beloved by his family and friends, who mourn the loss of him in this life, but rejoice that he has been reunited with family that have gone before him and look forward to the day when those of us still here will join him again.
Survivors include: Wife of 73 years, Bernice Brooks Cartwright of Hahira, GA; Son and Daughter-in-law, David Kent Cartwright (Ellen) of Chesterville, VA; Daughter, Pamela LeDell Cartwright of Hahira, GA; Son, Michael Keith Cartwright of Hahira, GA; Daughter and Son-in-law, Janet Kay Bowen (Charles) of Sebastian, FL; Sister and Brother-in-law, Arlie Wingard (Bill) of New Bern, NC; Grandchildren, Mason William Bowen (Wendy) Cape Cod, MA, Joshua Andrew Bowen of Sebastian, FL, Joseph Aaron Bowen (Tara) Raleigh, NC, and Kristen Nicole Johnston (Jeff) of Melbourne, FL; Great Grandchildren, Aiden, Sam, Maggie, and Jude; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A private burial will be held at a later date in Andersonville National Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be expressed online at www.musicfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602. The compassionate and caring staff of Music Funeral Services, Azalea Crematory is serving Mr. Cartwright's family.
