Frederick Donald Baum
ELIZABETH CITY - Frederick Donald Baum entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Beach Rivers Chapel. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-7 pm with the family receiving friends from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
Donald leaves to cherish his memories; loving wife, Teressa B. Baum; mother Bettye Baum, Dothan, Al; children, TIffany Foskey-Lewis (Africa), Orlando, Fl, William Foskey, Jr., Newport News, Va and Vience Burney, Greenville, NC; two daughters(he raised), La Homa Nelson, Miami, Fl and Machelle Moore, Elizabeth City, NC; six grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Lemons, Ann Brooks (Nate), Yolanda Moss and Dianna Turner; brothers, Van Baum and Vincent Baum; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home. As published in The Daily Advance
