Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. Samuel Cox. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Memorial service 4:00 PM Edenton Baptist Church Visitation Following Services Edenton Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

G. Samuel Cox



EDENTON - Graham Samuel Cox, 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in his home in Edenton, NC.



Mr. Cox was born in Onslow County on November 26, 1936, and was the son of the late Willie Crawford Cox, a farmer, and Sadie Kellum Cox, a schoolteacher. The youngest of four children, he grew up working on the family farm near Richlands. He graduated from North Carolina State University (Go Pack!) in 1958 with a degree in Animal Husbandry.



Known to many as "Sammy" or "Sam", he married the former Betty Lou Jarman of Richlands on October 24, 1959, and they were married for over 59 years until her death earlier this year on February 14th.



Mr. Cox worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Soil Conservation Service (USDA) for 35 years. He served in different roles and locations during his career, with the last 19 years as area conservationist for the northeastern area of NC, based in Edenton.



Sam, "The Bee Man", was also one of the largest commercial beekeepers in North Carolina. He shared thousands of jars of honey with friends but also sold honey commercially. It's not an exaggeration to say he sold tons of honey, in 55 gallon barrels. He also provided important pollination services to area farmers, and always relished opportunities to teach others about beekeeping.



A faithful member of Edenton Baptist Church, he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and on several committees. Through the years he was also active in community organizations, including the Edenton Jaycees and the Edenton Lions Club, spending countless hours helping with the annual Edenton Peanut Festival.



Between his upbringing on the farm, his USDA job, beekeeping, and his many volunteer activities, he taught his family how to work hard and work well. He taught them to be financially wise, but also be generous. He taught them to never be too proud to ask questions in order to learn more about something. He taught them to make the world a better place.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his elder siblings, W.C. "Billy" Cox, Robert E. "Bobby" Cox, both of Richlands, and Peggy Ann Cox Cannady of Harrells.



Surviving are three sons and their families, Graham S. Cox II of Newman, GA, wife Samantha, and their daughter, Rachel; John C. Cox of Holly Springs, wife Susan, and their daughter, Emily; and Andrew Cox of Holly Springs, wife Lisa, and their daughter, Chloe.



A memorial service will be held Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in Edenton Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. David Brooks. Friends may join the family in the fellowship hall immediately following the service, and all other times at the residence.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Edenton Baptist Church General Fund, 200 S. Granville Street, or to the Edenton Lions Club, P.O. Box 702, both in Edenton, NC 27932.



Online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

G. Samuel CoxEDENTON - Graham Samuel Cox, 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in his home in Edenton, NC.Mr. Cox was born in Onslow County on November 26, 1936, and was the son of the late Willie Crawford Cox, a farmer, and Sadie Kellum Cox, a schoolteacher. The youngest of four children, he grew up working on the family farm near Richlands. He graduated from North Carolina State University (Go Pack!) in 1958 with a degree in Animal Husbandry.Known to many as "Sammy" or "Sam", he married the former Betty Lou Jarman of Richlands on October 24, 1959, and they were married for over 59 years until her death earlier this year on February 14th.Mr. Cox worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Soil Conservation Service (USDA) for 35 years. He served in different roles and locations during his career, with the last 19 years as area conservationist for the northeastern area of NC, based in Edenton.Sam, "The Bee Man", was also one of the largest commercial beekeepers in North Carolina. He shared thousands of jars of honey with friends but also sold honey commercially. It's not an exaggeration to say he sold tons of honey, in 55 gallon barrels. He also provided important pollination services to area farmers, and always relished opportunities to teach others about beekeeping.A faithful member of Edenton Baptist Church, he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and on several committees. Through the years he was also active in community organizations, including the Edenton Jaycees and the Edenton Lions Club, spending countless hours helping with the annual Edenton Peanut Festival.Between his upbringing on the farm, his USDA job, beekeeping, and his many volunteer activities, he taught his family how to work hard and work well. He taught them to be financially wise, but also be generous. He taught them to never be too proud to ask questions in order to learn more about something. He taught them to make the world a better place.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his elder siblings, W.C. "Billy" Cox, Robert E. "Bobby" Cox, both of Richlands, and Peggy Ann Cox Cannady of Harrells.Surviving are three sons and their families, Graham S. Cox II of Newman, GA, wife Samantha, and their daughter, Rachel; John C. Cox of Holly Springs, wife Susan, and their daughter, Emily; and Andrew Cox of Holly Springs, wife Lisa, and their daughter, Chloe.A memorial service will be held Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in Edenton Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. David Brooks. Friends may join the family in the fellowship hall immediately following the service, and all other times at the residence.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Edenton Baptist Church General Fund, 200 S. Granville Street, or to the Edenton Lions Club, P.O. Box 702, both in Edenton, NC 27932.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close