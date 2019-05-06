Gary "Sweetning" L. Whidbee, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY, - Gary "Sweetning" L. Whidbee, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Celebration of life will take place on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Towne South Church of Christ at 11:00 am. Viewing will take place on Wednesday from 5-8:00 pm with family receiving friends from 5:00-6:30 pm at Beach Rivers Funeral Service. The family will receive friends at his residence, 209 Pinewood Ave, Elizabeth City, NC.
Gary leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Diane Whidbee: daughters, Shawn Riddick (Terence), Michelle Whidbee and Le' Vell Walker; Gary L. Whidbee Jr., Thomas Whidbee (Tenisha), Sean Whidbee (Kelly), Gary D. Whidbee and Letroy Whidbee; siblings, Lois Dorsey, Janice Whidbee, Barbara Price, Phyllis Foreman (Dwight), Arlandis Whidbee, David Whidbee, Chester Whidbee, Brian Whidbee and Connie and Jason Whidbee; 29 grandchildren; 18 great grands; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. As published in The Daily Advance
