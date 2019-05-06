The Daily Advance

Gary L. "Sweetning" Whidbee Sr.

  • "My thoughts and prayers go out to the family"
    - Jean Chamblee
  • "I would like to send my condolences & prayers to the..."
    - Sheron (Nikki) Bryant
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Don Hickson
  • "My condolences to you all.."
    - Miracle Perry-Andre'-Martinez
  • "Sending my love and Prayers "
    - Deidra Mapoleon
Service Information
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Obituary
Gary "Sweetning" L. Whidbee, Sr.

ELIZABETH CITY, - Gary "Sweetning" L. Whidbee, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Celebration of life will take place on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Towne South Church of Christ at 11:00 am. Viewing will take place on Wednesday from 5-8:00 pm with family receiving friends from 5:00-6:30 pm at Beach Rivers Funeral Service. The family will receive friends at his residence, 209 Pinewood Ave, Elizabeth City, NC.

Gary leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Diane Whidbee: daughters, Shawn Riddick (Terence), Michelle Whidbee and Le' Vell Walker; Gary L. Whidbee Jr., Thomas Whidbee (Tenisha), Sean Whidbee (Kelly), Gary D. Whidbee and Letroy Whidbee; siblings, Lois Dorsey, Janice Whidbee, Barbara Price, Phyllis Foreman (Dwight), Arlandis Whidbee, David Whidbee, Chester Whidbee, Brian Whidbee and Connie and Jason Whidbee; 29 grandchildren; 18 great grands; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. As published in The Daily Advance
