Gene A. "Tony" Lane
HERTFORD - Gene Anthony "Tony" Lane, age 65, of 174 Ainsley Road, Hertford, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 in his home following a courageous cancer journey, where he was surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Pasquotank County on September 21, 1954, he was the son of the late Lloyd A. and Carolyn Matthews Lane. Tony was co-owner and manager of a family business, Farmers Feed and Seed for 34 years. Tony was an avid gardener, often competing with neighbors for bragging rights on the best garden or first tomato of the season. He is remembered as the life of the party, always having a smile on his face, enjoying life to the fullest and willing to offer a helping hand to those in need.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dustin M. Lane.
Surviving are his fiance;e, Cynthia Owens; a son, Keegan A. Lane of Hertford; a daughter, Lauren Spruill (Don) of Elizabeth City; a sister, Carol Stallings (Richard Earl) of Belvidere; a brother, Dean M. Lane of Gatesville; a granddaughter, Charlotte Spruill; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 7, at 11:00 a.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by Pastor Gene Tyson. Friends may join the family in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Contributions may be made payable to UNC Lineberger, with Gene A. "Tony" Lane in the memo line, and are to be mailed to UNC Medicine Development, Attn: UNC Lineberger, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 5, 2019