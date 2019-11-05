Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene A. "Tony" Lane. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene A. "Tony" Lane



HERTFORD - Gene Anthony "Tony" Lane, age 65, of 174 Ainsley Road, Hertford, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 in his home following a courageous cancer journey, where he was surrounded by family and friends.



Born in Pasquotank County on September 21, 1954, he was the son of the late Lloyd A. and Carolyn Matthews Lane. Tony was co-owner and manager of a family business, Farmers Feed and Seed for 34 years. Tony was an avid gardener, often competing with neighbors for bragging rights on the best garden or first tomato of the season. He is remembered as the life of the party, always having a smile on his face, enjoying life to the fullest and willing to offer a helping hand to those in need.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dustin M. Lane.



Surviving are his fiance;e, Cynthia Owens; a son, Keegan A. Lane of Hertford; a daughter, Lauren Spruill (Don) of Elizabeth City; a sister, Carol Stallings (Richard Earl) of Belvidere; a brother, Dean M. Lane of Gatesville; a granddaughter, Charlotte Spruill; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 7, at 11:00 a.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by Pastor Gene Tyson. Friends may join the family in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Contributions may be made payable to UNC Lineberger, with Gene A. "Tony" Lane in the memo line, and are to be mailed to UNC Medicine Development, Attn: UNC Lineberger, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.



Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Gene A. "Tony" LaneHERTFORD - Gene Anthony "Tony" Lane, age 65, of 174 Ainsley Road, Hertford, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 in his home following a courageous cancer journey, where he was surrounded by family and friends.Born in Pasquotank County on September 21, 1954, he was the son of the late Lloyd A. and Carolyn Matthews Lane. Tony was co-owner and manager of a family business, Farmers Feed and Seed for 34 years. Tony was an avid gardener, often competing with neighbors for bragging rights on the best garden or first tomato of the season. He is remembered as the life of the party, always having a smile on his face, enjoying life to the fullest and willing to offer a helping hand to those in need.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dustin M. Lane.Surviving are his fiance;e, Cynthia Owens; a son, Keegan A. Lane of Hertford; a daughter, Lauren Spruill (Don) of Elizabeth City; a sister, Carol Stallings (Richard Earl) of Belvidere; a brother, Dean M. Lane of Gatesville; a granddaughter, Charlotte Spruill; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 7, at 11:00 a.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by Pastor Gene Tyson. Friends may join the family in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Contributions may be made payable to UNC Lineberger, with Gene A. "Tony" Lane in the memo line, and are to be mailed to UNC Medicine Development, Attn: UNC Lineberger, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close