George Dewey Berry, Jr.



SHILOH - George Dewey Berry, Jr., age 86, of Milltown Rd., Shiloh, NC died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at home. Born in Shiloh on October 7, 1932 to the late George Dewey Berry and Ruth E. Bowen, he was the widower of Victoria Elizabeth "Betty" Wilson Berry. Mr. Berry served his country honorably with the Army National Guard and worked in the maintenance department for TCOM, L. P. He loved his family and his co-workers that he considered family. He enjoyed reading and traveling.



He is survived by two daughters, Ruth Ellen Dahlene (Hank) of Eclectic, AL, and Linda B. Mathias (Jon) of Nags Head, NC; a sister in law, Willie Mae Baldwin of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Gerald R. Berry (Gloria) of Shiloh, NC; five grandchildren, Barrett Cary (Cristi), Jamie Ruth Hitch (Bryan), Brad Cary all of Birmingham, AL, Courtney Bird (Erik) of Baltimore, MD, and Emily Mathias also of Baltimore, MD; two great grandsons, Ben B. Hitch, IV, of Birmingham, AL and Ivan A. Bird of Baltimore, MD; and a host of loving family and friends. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Bessie Abbott Berry.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Billy Royal. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, PO Box 31, Shiloh, NC 27974. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Berry family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

