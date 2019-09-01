Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Duncan Gallop Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSTOWN - On Monday August 26th, 2019 George Duncan Gallop Sr of 136 Coal Street Johnstown PA departed earthside peacefully at the age of 79 in Pittsburgh, PA. George was a native of Camden North Carolina and was a retired construction worker with McLean Contracting.



George was born January 14, 1940 in Riddle, North Carolina to his late parents William and Lydia Gallop. George is preceded in death by his first wife Lucy Wynne Simpson Gallop of Camden NC and brother Royal Gallop. George is survived by his beloved wife of the residence Marnie Michelle Gallop, a granddaughter he raised as his daughter Christina Lynn Gallop Persico, very special Great Granddaughters Marissa Renee Gallop and Nova Lucy Rose Persico of Elizabeth City NC, two sons George Duncan Gallop Jr and Bruce Wayne Gallop both of North Carolina. George is survived by his siblings Ann Sawyer and Linda Rae Edwards and many other grandchildren and great grandchildren.



George was a family man, an artist and enjoyed spending most of his days outside. George also had many hobbies such as metal detecting, operating his CB Radio and researching genealogy. As a native of North Carolina he enjoyed researching and searching for Blackbeard's treasure.



A memorial service will be held Sunday September 1st 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Marks Episcopal 335 Locust St, Johnstown, Pennsylvania.



A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday September 3rd 2019 at 2:00PM in the Wallis Family Cemetery, 396 North 343 Camden North Carolina.



In lieu of flowers, his family requests that you spend more time outside with your own families and help preserve our natural world for future generations to enjoy. As published in The Daily Advance

